Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Sanofi by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 81,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNY traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.57. The stock had a trading volume of 48,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,909. Sanofi SA has a 1-year low of $37.62 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.86. The company has a market cap of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sanofi to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

