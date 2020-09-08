Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at $34,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $38,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $158.08. 131,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,873. The stock has a market cap of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $166.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $10,067,112.00. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 7,766 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total transaction of $1,217,475.82. Insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock worth $12,848,237 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.45.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

