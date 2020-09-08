Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 178,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 41,992 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 18.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 53,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.11. The stock had a trading volume of 200,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, Director Nido R. Qubein purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

