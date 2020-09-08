Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 17.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in BlackRock by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 69 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $556.53. 31,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 498,909. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $609.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total transaction of $1,740,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock valued at $27,405,326. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Argus increased their price target on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $630.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.