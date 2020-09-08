Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.65. The stock had a trading volume of 823,380 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

