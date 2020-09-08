Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 351,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,397,000 after purchasing an additional 114,041 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $114.48. 51,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,153. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

MMC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

