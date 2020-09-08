Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.10. 464,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,591,909. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.