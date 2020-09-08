Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 735 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.3% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $25.68. 3,464,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,573,524. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day moving average of $24.57. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.61.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders have purchased 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.