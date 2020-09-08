Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 163 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,244 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 560.0% in the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 42,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $4,751,700.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,912 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,856.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,493 shares of company stock worth $8,452,640. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.60. The company had a trading volume of 150,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,422,829. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $114.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. The company has a market cap of $184.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 9.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

