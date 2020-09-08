Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,288 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $54.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

