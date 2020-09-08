Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $762,000 in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ROSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 7.00% of Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ROSC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.65. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,690. Hartford Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $17.62 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.26.

