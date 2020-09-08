Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $635,000 in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $7,929,593,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,786,892,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $975,282,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,091,668,000. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $694,253,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. TheStreet downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.63. 321,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,518,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.55. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

