Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Invests $612,000 in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 455,631 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,807 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 152,760 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 2,332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 240,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,499,000 after acquiring an additional 230,352 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,765,000.

Shares of FDIS stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,124. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.21 and a 12-month high of $66.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.74.

