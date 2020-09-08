Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPEM. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 646,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,644,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 95,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 38,024 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.55. The company had a trading volume of 79,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,690. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05.

