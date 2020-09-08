Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in eBay by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,438 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,828 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,090,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 170,923 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after acquiring an additional 39,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.90. 317,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,167. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.17. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on eBay from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $1,272,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238 over the last ninety days. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.