Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,470,438,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786,239 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 82.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,549 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 23.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth $57,338,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.40 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.42. 348,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,277,057. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

