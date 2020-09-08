Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.6% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,844,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,706,000 after buying an additional 5,695,438 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $883,399,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,945,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,541,810 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,590,000 after buying an additional 1,590,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $329,407,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $338.37. 241,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,295,884. The business’s 50 day moving average is $336.83 and its 200-day moving average is $304.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $360.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

