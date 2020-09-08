Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $828,000 Holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 103.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 777,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,648,000 after purchasing an additional 394,650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 751,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 511,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

NYSE:SMG traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,634. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.80. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $176.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.43. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Ivan C. Smith sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.40, for a total value of $488,596.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,805.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 101,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $13,261,494.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,863,021.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,933 shares of company stock worth $33,426,094. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.