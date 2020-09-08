Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $775,000 Stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 69,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,696,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 2.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 3.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Shares of TRI traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,587. Thomson Reuters Corp has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.03.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 117.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.10.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.