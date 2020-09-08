Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Docusign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Docusign by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Docusign by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter worth about $437,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Docusign by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $4.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.34. 245,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,812,411. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 0.86. Docusign Inc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.71% and a negative net margin of 17.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Docusign Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Docusign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Docusign from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Docusign in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Docusign from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Docusign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.69.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 405,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,580,591.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.02, for a total value of $965,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 167,293 shares in the company, valued at $32,290,894.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,241 shares of company stock worth $31,531,917 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

