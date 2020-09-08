Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $726,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,272,727,000 after buying an additional 5,361,064 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 45.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,816,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,313,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085,548 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,221,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,374,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,342 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,805,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.05. 77,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,344. The firm has a market cap of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.37. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

