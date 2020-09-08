Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 54,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 518,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $57.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

