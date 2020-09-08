Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $535,000 Holdings in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Metlife were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Metlife during the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Metlife by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,525 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Metlife by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 253,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metlife during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Metlife stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. 248,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,226,541. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.07). Metlife had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Metlife in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Metlife in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

