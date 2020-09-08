Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $478,000 Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 11,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.41. The company had a trading volume of 58,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,777. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $304.98 and a 200 day moving average of $261.27.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

