Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 77,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of SPIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,227. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $26.64 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

