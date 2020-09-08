Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $234.93. 63,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,016. Accenture Plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $247.82. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total transaction of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,886,071.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.54, for a total transaction of $679,414.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.96.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

