Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,212 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,884,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,522,860. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

