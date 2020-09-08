Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 41 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 11.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Pool by 402.3% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 18,584 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 4,996 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $1,548,859.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,136 shares in the company, valued at $30,734,142.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.16, for a total value of $3,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,800,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,793 shares of company stock valued at $18,396,927. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $295.01. The stock had a trading volume of 5,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 0.87. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $342.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $202.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

