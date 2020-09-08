Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 363 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,464 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 339.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bleichroeder LP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Thor Industries from $62.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America upgraded Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Thor Industries from $55.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

THO traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. 27,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,899. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

