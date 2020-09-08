Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,720 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2,108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after buying an additional 1,050,590 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,501,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73,710 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,380,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,617,000 after acquiring an additional 19,722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,205,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,409,000 after buying an additional 112,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,001,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.62. 5,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,024. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.58.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.