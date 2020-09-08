Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,858 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,834,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,844,000 after purchasing an additional 607,517 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,295,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 55.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 715,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,552,000 after purchasing an additional 254,425 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 423,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,090,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 193,847 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $33.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.