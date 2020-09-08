Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 108 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,583,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,895,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Nordson by 52.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,495,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,024,000 after buying an additional 512,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nordson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 998,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,885,000 after buying an additional 25,618 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Nordson by 117.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 809,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,664,000 after buying an additional 438,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nordson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,028,000 after buying an additional 26,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $200.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.83.

NDSN stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.96. 7,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.11. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $96.46 and a 1 year high of $208.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $194.80 and a 200-day moving average of $170.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.36 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 15.54%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

