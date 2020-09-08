Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.66.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,150. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SO traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 268,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,607,754. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.39. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

