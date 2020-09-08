Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 1,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 13.6% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 713,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $168,348,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $243.27. 91,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,014,503. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.06. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,250 shares of company stock valued at $790,088. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

