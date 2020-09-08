Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.48.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $4.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.18. 151,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,208. The company has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.09. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $220.84.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

