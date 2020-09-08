Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 104,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,711 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.27.

