Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 718 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 353,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $1,380,000. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.11. 338,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,116,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of -83.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

