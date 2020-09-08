Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Acquires 170 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 329,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 36,490 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 8,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of CAT traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, hitting $149.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,662. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.04. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $151.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. BofA Securities raised Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Cfra raised Caterpillar to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.53.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.