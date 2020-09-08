CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) versus Amicus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:FOLD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) and CannTrust (OTCMKTS:CNTTF) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amicus Therapeutics and CannTrust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amicus Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 CannTrust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.28, indicating a potential upside of 48.99%.

Profitability

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and CannTrust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amicus Therapeutics -129.10% -65.53% -36.94% CannTrust N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Amicus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CannTrust has a beta of 4.52, meaning that its share price is 352% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CannTrust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Amicus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amicus Therapeutics and CannTrust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amicus Therapeutics $182.24 million 19.33 -$356.39 million ($1.31) -10.39 CannTrust $15.96 million 0.00 $7.39 million $0.07 N/A

CannTrust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amicus Therapeutics. Amicus Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CannTrust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CannTrust beats Amicus Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease. The company has a strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize Galafold as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease, as well as a research and development collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania to develop AAV gene therapies. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

About CannTrust

CannTrust Holdings Inc. produces and distributes pharmaceutical grade medical cannabis products in Canada. It sells dried cannabis and oil extractions to the client based on the medication document provided by health care practitioner. The company has a partnership with Gold Coast University Hospital. CannTrust Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

