Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$28.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$28.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CWB. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$23.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Western Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.86.

CWB opened at C$27.96 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$15.70 and a 52-week high of C$36.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.24. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.35.

In other news, Director Sanford Riley acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$400,552.11. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.48, for a total value of C$56,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$578,074.92.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

