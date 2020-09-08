Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$107.11.

CM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$99.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$111.00 to C$112.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$108.25 price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd.

CM stock traded down C$0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$103.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,042. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$97.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$91.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.10.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C$2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.03 by C$0.68. The business had revenue of C$4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 10.1199998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a $5.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 4,181 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.69, for a total transaction of C$433,527.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,735.85.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

