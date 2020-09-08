CAI International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:CAI)

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th.

CAI International has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CAI International to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

NYSE CAI opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $400.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 2.01. CAI International has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $29.57.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, analysts predict that CAI International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CAI International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

