CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

CAI International has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CAI International to earn $4.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get CAI International alerts:

NYSE CAI opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.20. CAI International has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.74 million, a P/E ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 2.01.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 9.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CAI International from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.