Cache Exploration (CVE:CAY) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Cache Exploration Inc. (CVE:CAY) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Cache Exploration shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 10,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $335,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72.

Cache Exploration Company Profile (CVE:CAY)

Cache Exploration Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its principal property is the Kiyuk Lake gold property that consists of 70 mineral claims covering an area of 590 square kilometers located in Nunavut. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Delta, Canada.

