Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Given a C$12.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) received a C$12.00 price target from research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HOM.U. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.30 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.96. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$7.51 and a 12 month high of C$13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.20.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

