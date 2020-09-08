Bryant R. Riley Acquires 2,282 Shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.21 per share, for a total transaction of $59,811.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bryant R. Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Bryant R. Riley bought 15,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.15 per share, for a total transaction of $407,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $533,400.00.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,428. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The stock has a market cap of $671.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in B. Riley Financial by 52.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 40,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 9.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 12,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub cut B. Riley Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

