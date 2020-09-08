Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Madison Square Garden at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 8.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MSG traded up $7.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $237.22. 555,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,709. Madison Square Garden Co has a 1-year low of $182.47 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

