Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 146,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 85.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 239,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,414 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 157.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of KDP stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 52,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,315,758. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $28,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

