Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 16,838 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at about $2,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 129,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,967,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 81.8% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,609,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,751,000 after buying an additional 724,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.73.

In related news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 122,776 shares of company stock valued at $17,322,864 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FIS traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.32. 39,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,122,817. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,850.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.73.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

