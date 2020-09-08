Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,134,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $426,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 75.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth about $242,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 132.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,332 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NET traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.91. 56,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,695,153. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudflare Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.17.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.53, for a total transaction of $280,030.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,790.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $8,646,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,540,969 shares of company stock worth $424,377,002. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

